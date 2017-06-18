Wonder Woman lassos $500 million at the box office

Who will direct the inevitable Wonder Woman sequel? Credit: Warner Bros.

It’s official – ‘Wonder Woman’ has bagged $500 million.

And it’s showing little sign of slowing down.

According to Forbes, the recent box office success of ‘Wonder Woman’ was setting it on course to rake in $500 million over this weekend… and now, according to Box Office Mojo, that figure has been reached.

With a few extra million to boot.

‘Wonder Woman’ currently stands at an impressive $571.8 million.

And it looks as though it’s scored at least $50 million globally on Saturday alone, as comicbook.com reports its previous total at $517.3 million.

Quite a big win for ‘Wonder Woman’… and a huge haul for director Patty Jenkins.

In fact, this now makes her the fourth female director to helm a blockbuster over $500m. Others include Phyllida Lloyd’s ‘Mamma Mia!’ ($609 million), Jennifer Yuh Nelson’s ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’ ($665 million), and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ ($571 million).

But can ‘Wonder Woman’ eventually topple them all?

It’s little wonder that ‘Wonder Woman’ is doing so well. Despite claims that Warner Bros took a gamble with the picture, it actually seemed like their safest bet so far – after all, Gal Gadot won over the hearts of fans during her appearance in ‘Batman V Superman’ and was often hailed as one of the best parts of the superhero epic.

In fact, many comic book movie fans were desperate to see this movie.

And that eagerness seems to have bubbled over into general cinema audiences.

Still, a $500m box office haul is no small feat… and we’re still rooting for ‘Wonder Woman’ to manage a whole lot more.

‘Wonder Woman’ stars Gal Gadot as the iconic superhero, alongside Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Lucy Davis, and David Thewlis.

Patty Jenkins directed the movie based on a script by Allan Heinberg.

