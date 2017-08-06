Wonder Woman heads to The Flash solo movie?

Wonder Woman may lend The Flash a hand…

At least, when it comes to his solo movie, ‘Flashpoint’.

According to Forbes, the popular DC heroine will be returning to the big screen once again to aid The Flash during his first solo outing, ‘Flashpoint’.

“[Gal] Gadot is also expected to reprise her role as Wonder Woman in the upcoming production of Flashpoint, which will be Flash’s solo movie but is also more of another superhero team-up featuring several additional DC superheroes.”

And it sounds as though she’s not the only hero to join him.

It’s no secret that ‘Flashpoint’ will adapt the 2011 DC comic book storyline for the big screen… and that likely means plenty of appearances from DC’s other superheroes.

‘Flashpoint’ essentially takes place in an alternate universe, where only Barry Allen is aware of the changes. Cyborg is now the world’s most-renowned superhero, taking Superman’s role from the main DC timeline while Superman is now a lab rat held at a US government facility for testing. If that wasn’t enough, batman is now Thomas Wayne, whose son Bruce had died. And his wife, Martha?

Well, she’s The Joker…

‘Flashpoint’ consisted of a 61-issue run, which crossed over with ‘Booster Gold’, as well as spawning sixteen separate three-issue miniseries, and a number of one-shots.

Which parts will be adapted for the big screen?

At the moment, that’s anyone’s guess… but with long-persisting rumours that Ray Fisher’s Cyborg will be appearing in the movie, I think we can count on him making an appearance somewhere.

Of course, the story has already been loosely adapted in the animated film ‘Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox’ as well as throughout the third season of The CW’s ‘The Flash’.

But this will be the first time we see ‘Flashpoint’ on the big screen.

“Flashpoint is currently scheduled to release in 2020. So, we’ll see Wonder Woman twice this year, again in 2019, and in 2020. That’s an average of one appearance every year, and it means Wonder Woman could potentially appear in as many different films as Batman will over the course of the next few years in the DCEU.”

‘Flashpoint’ will star Ezra Miller as The Flash, alongside Billy Crudup and Kiersey Clemons.

Joby Harold is writing the screenplay, but no director is currently attached.

‘Flashpoint’ heads to cinemas sometime in 2020.

