'Wonder Woman' Gets the Satiric 'Mad Magazine' Treatment

Wonder Woman is now the undisputed queen of the 2017 summer movie season — with a $390.6 million domestic haul (and still going, believe it or not), it has passed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to become the second-biggest smash of the entire year (topped only by Beauty and the Beast). That means Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s origin story for DC Comics’ Amazonian princess isn’t just a reasonably successful venture; it’s an all-out pop-culture phenomenon. Which, in turn, means that it’s ripe for parody. Enter, Mad magazine!

In the upcoming issue of the famed comedic publication — available digitally tomorrow, and on newsstands on Aug. 8 — Wonder Woman (like Rogue One before it) receives the honor of being poked fun at by writer-artist Sergio Aragonés. That comes first via a giant spread that lays out the insanity of the German invasion of Wonder Woman’s home island of Themyscira. The ensuing large-scale beach skirmish is, here, reimagined as a comedy of warfare errors, replete with soldiers screaming, crying and trying to make love instead of war, an infantryman opting to paint the chaos around him, a young child building sand castles amidst the fighting, and Aragonés himself fleeing the scene after a few too many arrows land on his drawing table.

Mad‘s Wonder Woman spoof (Image courtesy of Mad) More

(Here is a high-res version of the spread.)

Then, following the six-panel strip at the bottom of the above spread (which concerns Steve Trevor’s delayed attempts to steal Isabel Maru’s valuable chemical notebook), Mad has more fun spoofing Diana’s heroic quest through a series of subsequent strips. From the sight of her first getting the idea for an invisible jet (which wasn’t included in Jenkins’s film) and dissuading Rogers’s romantic interests with a swift punch to the eye, to an unexpected run-in with another famous wall-crawler, Mad does what it does best — mock popular pop-culture works in a loving, tongue-in-cheek manner.

Mad‘s Wonder Woman panels (Image courtesy of Mad) More

(Click here for the high-res version of the panels.)

Mad issue No. 547 arrives on digital Friday and on newsstands on Aug. 8. You can check out our exclusive debut of its Wonder Woman coverage above.

