'Wonder Woman' Gets Banned in Lebanon

Gal Gadot and Chris Pine in 'Wonder Woman' (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Lebanon has officially banned the Warner Bros. tentpole Wonder Woman just hours before the film was set to premiere in Beirut.

The decision was made by the Lebanese government, taking issue with the fact that the film's star, Gal Gadot, is Israeli and served in the military (all Israeli citizens serve in the military). Lebanon is officially at war with Israel.

The move isn't expected to make much of a dent at the box office. The movie was only scheduled to play in 15 locations. It is tracking to open domestically at $87 million and is expected to do brisk business overseas.

The ban was decided by a six-member Ministry of Economy committee. The film's Lebanese premiere was scheduled for this evening (a sneak preview took place yesterday evening as planned).

