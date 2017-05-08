'Wonder Woman': Gal Gadot Brings Final Trailer to MTV Movie & TV Awards

Wonder Woman is less than one month away, but there's still plenty of time to build anticipation for the DC superhero's first solo big-screen adventure.

Gal Gadot brought a new trailer to Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards, leaving little doubt that the film's action will be worthy of a warrior princess.

Titled "Rise of the Warriror," the 2:42 preview alternates between adorable, funny clips of the toddler Diana (Wonder Girl?) and high-octane scenes showing the adult hero using all of her powers.

The trailer comes as Wonder Woman is nearing the finish line a nearly year-long publicity blitz that began with the first trailer from San Diego Comic-Con.

Wonder Woman stars Gadot at the DC heroe, with Patty Jenkins directing the film for Warner Bros. Chris Pine stars as love interest Steve Trevor, and also features Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Wonder Woman's mother Hippolyta.

Wonder Woman hits theaters June 2.