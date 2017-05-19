Wonder Woman first reactions – 'best DC movie yet'

Ben Arnold
UK Movies Writer
Nailed it… sounds like Wonder Woman is the DC movie fans have been waiting for – Credit: Warner Bros

The first reactions for ‘Wonder Woman’ are in, and it sounds like the DC universe might have found its new champion.

Early screenings of the movie happened in the US last night, and critics flocked to Twitter afterwards to hail it a resounding success.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and finding Gal Gadot in her first proper blockbuster role, it could be the antidote to the critically hammered ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Suicide Squad’.










Well, that all sounds pretty positive.

Also starring Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Danny Huston and David Thewlis, it’s out across the UK from June 1.

Read More:
Stanley Tucci as Merlin in Transformers 5?
Man sues date for texting during Guardians Vol 2
Revenge of the Sith’s awesome original ending