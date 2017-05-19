Wonder Woman first reactions – 'best DC movie yet'

Nailed it… sounds like Wonder Woman is the DC movie fans have been waiting for – Credit: Warner Bros

The first reactions for ‘Wonder Woman’ are in, and it sounds like the DC universe might have found its new champion.

Early screenings of the movie happened in the US last night, and critics flocked to Twitter afterwards to hail it a resounding success.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and finding Gal Gadot in her first proper blockbuster role, it could be the antidote to the critically hammered ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Suicide Squad’.

Happy to report 'Wonder Woman' is a blast and @GalGadot is fantastic. Her chemistry with Chris Pine is magnetic. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/VPW4QW3IhM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 19, 2017





#WonderWoman is hands down the best DCEU Film to date! Film is SO GOOD. I absolutely loved it! Bravo @PattyJenks @GalGadot @GeoffJohns ????????⚔️ — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 19, 2017





My reaction to @WonderWomanFilm : exciting, powerful, bold, epic, simply wonderful and – best of all – absolutely empowering. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 19, 2017





Cried a few times – specifically when a young girl in my screening emphatically declared YES seeing Diana represent fortitude. #WonderWoman — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 19, 2017





WONDER WOMAN is great. My favorite of the recent DC movies. It's fierce, funny, well-written and badass. @GalGadot owns it. Her lasso FTW pic.twitter.com/rQ0ufZxWXP — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) May 19, 2017





Also, Gal Gadot is a legit movie star. Feel free to @ me. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) May 19, 2017





Loved WONDER WOMAN. She reminds me of Christopher Reeve's Superman: true north superhero w/ no angst or cynicism, which is needed right now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017





Gadot and Pine have great, funny banter together. The backdrop of WWI is bleak, but the characters never are. I rooted for them. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017





Wonder Woman is the DC movie I've been waiting for. It's exciting, inspiring, funny, and has some truly awe-inspiring action scenes. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 19, 2017





Well, that all sounds pretty positive.

Also starring Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Danny Huston and David Thewlis, it’s out across the UK from June 1.

Read More:

Stanley Tucci as Merlin in Transformers 5?

Man sues date for texting during Guardians Vol 2

Revenge of the Sith’s awesome original ending



