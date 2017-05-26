Wonder Woman 'all-female' screening angers men, cinema fights back

A planned screening of the new ‘Wonder Woman’ movie for women only proved so popular that a cinema in Austin, Texas, quickly added a second.

However, the move has ushered in accusations of sexism.

The flagship Alamo Drafthouse announced the screenings for ‘Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only’ on June 6, the first at 7pm, and now another at 6.30pm.

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz,” read a statement on the picture house’s website.

“And when we say ‘Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.

“So lasso your geeky girlfriends together and grab your tickets to this celebration of one of the most enduring and inspiring characters ever created.”

Unable to accept this slight, wounded gents quickly began flooding the cinema’s Facebook page with their ire.

Alamo defended the move, replying to complainants politely, but when more and more angry keyboard jockeys rode in to valiantly right the wrong, its replies became increasingly weary.

There was not a little mockery going on too…

And when posed with the question of how they might deal with any potential disruption of the events, Alamo had this to say.

As yet we’re unaware of any similar events being held in the UK, but one might suspect an equal level of righteous indignation.

‘Wonder Woman’ is out over here on June 1.

