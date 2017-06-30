Wonder Woman features a secret god and no-one noticed

From Digital Spy

Wonder Woman centres around the gods of ancient Greece, with Ares, the god of war, as the film's main villain.

That will come as no surprise to anyone who's watched the film, but what you probably didn't realise is that there was a secret deity from another pantheon hiding in plain sight in Patty Jenkins's movie.

Indian Country Today has explained that the Native American character Chief, played by Eugene Brave Rock, revealed he was a demi-god from Blackfoot legend.

The Chief and Wonder Woman share an exchange in the Blackfoot language – the only non-English exchange not subtitled in the movie – in which he identifies himself as the trickster and storyteller Napi.

Brave Rock confirmed on Twitter that this was not an improvised moment but part of the script as Jenkins had intended.

Sadly, the Chief never gets to show off any of his own divine powers in the movie. His return seems unlikely, considering Wonder Woman 2 is intended to be set in the present day, although Joss Whedon's Justice League reshoots are reported to include a flashback to World War I, so we might get a little more of the character in the DCEU.

Wonder Woman is set to become the highest-grossing DCEU film in the US, although it is still trailing behind Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad at the global box office.

