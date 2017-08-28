'Wonder Woman' exclusive: Etta Candy bonus scene sneak peek, with notes from Patty Jenkins, Lucy Davis

Wonder Woman is summer 2017’s biggest hit, making its upcoming home-video premiere one of the year’s most sought-after releases. Unsurprisingly, it’s going to tempt fans with numerous special features, including behind-the-scenes documentaries, bloopers, and a series of extended sequences that will further expand the film’s super-powered action.

Most exciting of all, however, is a brand-new sequence, dubbed “Epilogue: Etta’s Mission,” that hints at a future top-secret assignment for Lucy Davis’s Etta Candy and Steve Trevor’s stout military crew — Saïd Taghmaoui’s Sameer, Ewen Bremner’s Charlie, and Eugene Brave Rock’s Chief Napi. Revolving around a mysterious artifact that must be recovered before it falls into the hands of villainous forces, it’s a brief, tantalizing coda that suggests further exploits for the heroes of director Patty Jenkins’s film — and you can now watch it above, via Yahoo Movies‘ exclusive debut.

When we spoke with Jenkins and Davis about the epilogue, the director revealed that it was a late addition to the project, and one that everyone was extremely excited about because it gave Davis’s beloved Etta more screen time.

Lucy Davis as Etta Candy and Gal Gadot as Diana in ‘Wonder Woman’ (Photo: Warner Bros.) More

“It was conceived after we wrapped,” Jenkins explained. “There were no cut scenes in the movie, basically, which I’m very happy about, because you can’t always do that. I’m very hard on the script before we go in, and you’re always hoping for that — that you’re not wasting your precious days. We got lucky on this one, that that was the case. And every single one of us wished that Etta was in every scene, as well as the team. We were like, ‘Can we just put them in everything?’ They were just so great!

“So [the epilogue] was kind of a shared delight,” Jenkins said. “We started to have these incredible materials that started to come together on the documentary side, but we also loved the idea of having another scene and some other things, and bringing back some of our favorite characters and getting to mess around with them some more. So it just came very naturally… the idea of getting to see her and the team making the plan for the future was pretty exciting.”

Davis told us it felt right to have Etta rejoining Steve’s mates, since “It let you feel that things were still going on. Because it was obviously really sad, I thought, that Steve was no longer there. But it felt like he’d gotten a group of people together who wouldn’t have been together if it weren’t for him. So I really enjoyed that aspect of it.” Moreover, she conceded that she’d be OK if the Epilogue wound up leading to more action in Etta’s future (“I’ll be fisticuffing my way through Europe!”), to which Jenkins enthusiastically concurred (“Yeah, several people said that she should lead the mission, so…”).

Neither, however, were ready to divulge any details about plans for a sequel (which Jenkins is reportedly on the verge of signing a historic deal to direct), in part because they still feel like like their experience with the current film is ongoing. As Davis recounted, just a day earlier, a woman had informed her that Wonder Woman has inspired a change in the way people say “Wonder Woman” in sign language — now, it’s a crossed-wrist gesture, akin to the move performed by Gal Gadot in the movie. “I was like, that was really cool,” she gushes.

Read More