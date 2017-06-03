Wonder Woman breaks opening weekend records for a female-directed film

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman standing strong on the battlefield that is the box office (credit: Warner Bros)

Warner Bros/DC’s ‘Wonder Woman’ is breaking all kinds of new ground.

On top of being the first superhero movie of the decade fronted by a female character, ‘Wonder Woman’ has also attracted the most positive critical reaction of any DC Extended Universe movie to date (rated 94% fresh at Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing).

Whether it will also wind up one of DC’s biggest money-makers remains to be seen – but it has already broken the US record for opening weekend takings of a film from a female director.

Deadline report that, as of Saturday 3 June, the film from director Patty Jenkins has taken $97.1 million (approx £75.3 million) at the US box office, following its opening on Thursday 1 June.

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot at the ‘Wonder Woman’ world premiere (Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com) More

This does not include international weekend takings, final figures for which are not yet available, although Box Office Mojo lists ‘Wonder Woman’s international box office haul as $47.1 million (approx £36.4 million) as of Friday.

This beats the US previous record for opening weekend takings of a female-directed film, held by ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’ Director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s film made $85 million in the US in its first three days. It remains to be seen whether ‘Wonder Woman’ can also smash ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’s international opening weekend haul of $157 million.

Either way, this is a good bit more than ‘Wonder Woman’ was predicted to make at this time, initial projections having indicated it would open to the tune of $65 million in the US.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it also buries the box office haul of Patty Jenkins’ first film, 2003 Oscar-winner ‘Monster,’ which made just over $60 million worldwide.

Credit: Warner Bros More

All this having been said, ‘Wonder Woman’ doesn’t look to come close to having one of the biggest openings of 2017. At present, that honour goes to ‘Fast and Furious 8,’ which made an eye-watering $541.9 million worldwide on its first weekend.

To date, the highest grossing film from a female director is Disney’s ‘Frozen,’ co-directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, which made $1.276 billion at the global box office.

‘Wonder Woman’ is in cinemas now.

Read More:

Wonder Woman: 10 differences between movie & comics

Priyanka Chopra wants to play Batgirl

Tom Cruise reveals Top Gun sequel title



