Wonder Woman earns $800 million worldwide

It looks as though ‘Wonder Woman’ is going strong…

And has made a staggering $800 million at the global box office.

According to Box Office Mojo the recent DC superhero hit has finally passed the $800 million mark… currently standing at an impressive $800,008,376 worldwide with $404 million coming from the US domestic market.

And that makes it the eleventh highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

Obviously, this is great news for ‘Wonder Woman’ fans…

And even better news for director, Patty Jenkins.

A ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel has already been confirmed, and Warner Bros. seem keen to see Jenkins return to the helm… but it’s not in the bag just yet. She’s reportedly holding out for a better contract – demanding equal pay for ‘Wonder Woman 2’.

If you ask us, she’s worth every penny.

And I get the feeling it’s only a matter of time before she signs on the dotted line.

Still, the news that ‘Wonder Woman’ has hit the $800 million mark will definitely give her another bargaining chip when it comes to negotiating a better deal. And if Warner Bros. has any idea what it’s doing, they’ll make sure they get her on board.

‘Wonder Woman’ stars Gal Gadot as the iconic DC hero, alongside Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Lucy Davis, and David Thewlis.

Patty Jenkins directed the movie, based on a script by Allan Heinberg.

‘Wonder Woman’ opened in cinemas on 1 June 2017.

