Wonder Woman doesn’t have a single deleted scene

It looks as though ‘Wonder Woman’ was a very tight production.

And there weren’t any deleted scenes by the end.

During an interview with Collider, ‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins revealed that she didn’t leave a single scene on the cutting room floor… and that’s quite an accomplishment.

“We didn’t cut one scene in this movie nor did we change the order of one scene in this movie from the script that we went in shooting with.”

But what was changed?

It seems as though ‘Wonder Woman’ only went through some very minor alterations.

“You know, it’s not like a long journey didn’t happen but what amazes me is how little has actually changed from the first cut other than tightening,” she explained. “Little changes to the final battle, that was really it. I think that what I ended up finding about the final battle was I was hitting emotional points for Diana that I really wanted to hit but I felt a craving for some other kinds of emotional gratification and engagement that we tried to accentuate even more. I think what you learn is rhythm, tone, humor where the jokes are happening but in our case, I just now can finally say all this.”

It sounds as though this will be one of the few DC movies without a massive extended cut included in its home release… and that’s a real testament to Jenkins’ vision for the movie.

After all, she was heavily involved throughout the production.

And it seems she was able to hone the movie from beginning to end, telling exactly the story she wanted to tell, even before the cameras were rolling. I can’t help thinking DC could really benefit from this approach in future. Especially when you stack it up alongside the far more bloated ‘Batman V Superman’… or the several versions of ‘Suicide Squad’ which were reportedly shot.

But has this lean approach paid off?

We’ll find out soon enough.

‘Wonder Woman’ stars Gal Gadot as the iconic superhero, alongside Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Lucy Davis, and David Thewlis.

Patty Jenkins directed the movie based on a script by Allan Heinberg.

‘Wonder Woman’ heads to cinemas on 1 June 2017.

