Wonder Woman director on board for a sequel?

Who will direct the inevitable Wonder Woman sequel? Credit: Warner Bros.

Let’s face it – ‘Wonder Woman’ is bound to get a sequel…

But who will direct it?

It looks as though Patty Jenkins could already be set to return for ‘Wonder Woman 2’.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Wonder Woman’ director may already be on board for a second outing, as they reveal her contract has her tied to the franchise for another movie.

“If it all goes according to plan, Jenkins is more than ready to return to the character for a contemporary-set Wonder Woman sequel,” they revealed, adding that: “She and Gadot are contractually committed to a second film.”

It’s no surprise to find Gal Gadot is contracted for a ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel – after all, that’s how these things go when it comes to the stars of blockbuster superhero movies.

But tying in a director for a second instalment?

That’s far less common… but definitely a good sign considering the overwhelmingly positive reactions to the first ‘Wonder Woman’ movie.

Wonder Woman’s dynamic duo, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot – Credit: WENN More

Of course, it’s still no guarantee that Jenkins will return.

After all, there are plenty of other projects she wants to sink her teeth into.

“She’s also hoping to squeeze in a limited TV series based on something her husband wrote — maybe starring Chris Pine, who plays Lyle Waggoner’s old role, Steve Trevor, in Wonder Woman — before returning (fingers crossed) to Paradise Island for another go.”

And it sounds as though Patty Jenkins is keen not to end up making movies for the sake of it.

“What I never want to do is start phoning it in and making things just to show that I can keep my foot in the door and do big movies,” she said. “I don’t care about that at all. I just want to make great movies. And that could come from any direction. It might be a $10 million movie or it might be $200 million movie.”

Still, at this rate it looks as though she’ll be more than welcome for another ‘Wonmder Woman’ movie.

Whether or not she wants to make it is another matter entirely.

But I get the feeling that Patty and Gal Gadot are turning out to be quite the dynamic duo.

‘Wonder Woman’ stars Gal Gadot as the iconic superhero, alongside Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Lucy Davis, and David Thewlis.

Patty Jenkins directed the movie based on a script by Allan Heinberg.

‘Wonder Woman’ opened in cinemas on 1 June 2017.

