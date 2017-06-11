Wonder Woman buries The Mummy at US box office

By Julia Hunt

Wonder Woman wrapped up Tom Cruise’s The Mummy at the weekend box office in the US, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million (£44.8 million).

The Mummy looked its age, selling a relatively feeble $32.2 million (£25.2 million) in tickets in its debut weekend.

And Tom’s latest film couldn’t compete with Wonder Woman in its second weekend.

The Gal Gadot superhero film has quickly earned more than $205 million (£160.7 million) in America in two weeks.

The poor opening for The Mummy, which cost an estimated $125 million (£98 million) to produce, meant a weak start for Universal’s Dark Universe. The Mummy is intended to launch a new connected franchise of monster movies.