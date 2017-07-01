Wonder Woman beats Batman V Superman at US Box Office

Wonder Woman beats other DC movies at US box office - Credit: Warner Bros.

Don’t mess with ‘Wonder Woman’…

Especially when it comes to the US box office.

According to Forbes, ‘Wonder Woman’ has just passed $330.533 million at the US domestic box office… and that means it’s surpassed ‘Batman V Superman’.

“Wonder Woman is now the biggest-grossing DC Films release in North America as of yesterday,” they revealed. “The Gal Gadot/Chris Pine adventure earned another $2.685 million yesterday, down 3% from yesterday and 33% from last Thursday. That brings the film’s domestic total, after exactly four weeks in theaters, to $330.533m, or just above the $330.366m cume of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

And that makes it the highest domestic earner in the DC universe so far.

Of course, that’s a huge achievement, especially when you consider that ‘Wonder Woman’s $103 million opening weekend was significantly lower than ‘Batman V Superman’… as well as ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Man of Steel’.

But the enduring charm of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman continues to draw a crowd.

And that’s testament to just how good the movie is.

This is especially impressive when you consider that ‘Wonder Woman’ has only been in cinemas across the USA for the last four weeks. Despite that, it’s managed to topple ‘Batman V Superman’ which earned $330.366 million across its entire twelve-week run.

Here’s how the rest of DC’s recent slate stacks up:

Wonder Woman: $330.533 million.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: $330.366 million.

Suicide Squad: $325 million.

Man of Steel: $291 million.

What does this mean for ‘Wonder Woman’s global totals?

Well, it’s certainly not showing any signs of slowing down. ‘Wonder Woman’ has now earned an impressive $666.3 million worldwide… and that total continues to chase down the $873 million earned by ‘Batman V Superman’.

Either way, it looks as though ‘Wonder Woman’ has already made history – topping the list of highest-grossing female directors. Others include Phyllida Lloyd’s ‘Mamma Mia!’ ($609 million), Jennifer Yuh Nelson’s ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’ ($665 million), and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ ($571 million).

And clearly, ‘Wonder Woman’ has topped them all.

Will it manage to lasso the top prize as DC’s highest global earner?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see. But it’s still got 8 whole weeks to beat down ‘Batman V Superman’s impressive box office run. If anyone can manage it, it’s Wonder Woman.

‘Wonder Woman’ stars Gal Gadot as the iconic superhero, alongside Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Lucy Davis, and David Thewlis.

Patty Jenkins directed the movie based on a script by Allan Heinberg.

