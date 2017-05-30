Wonder Woman could be banned in Lebanon

‘Wonder Woman’ seeks to save humanity…

But could be banned in Lebanon

According to local Lebanese paper The Daily Star (via Arab News) the countries Ministry of Economy is going to “take the necessary measures” to ban ‘Wonder Woman’ because its lead actress Gal Gadot is Israeli.

Lebanon is currently at war with Israel, and has a law which boycotts Israeli products as well as barring Lebanese citizens from travelling to Israel or making contact with Israeli citizens.

Then there’s the fact that Gal Gadot was also a member of the Israeli army.

Obviously, that doesn’t sound good…

But currently, the ban has not yet been enforced, and one Lebanese cinema chain has even revealed that a Lebanese premiere is being planned. But those plans could come to a halt if the government decides to step in.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman - Credit: Warner Bros. More

That said, Associated Press reports that posters and digital billboards have already been spotted in Beirut… and it would be Gal Gadot’s first movie to be banned in the country, despite starring in several ‘Fast and Furious’ films.

But it’s her time serving in the Israeli military which proves to be the most polarizing.

Especially after she showed public support for Israeli troops as the country led a military offensive in Gaza back in 2014.

“I am sending my love and prayers to […] all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children,” she wrote. “We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom!”

‘Wonder Woman’ stars Gal Gadot as the iconic superhero, alongside Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Lucy Davis, and David Thewlis.

Patty Jenkins directed the movie based on a script by Allan Heinberg.

‘Wonder Woman’ heads to cinemas on 1 June 2017.

