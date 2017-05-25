'Wonder Woman': Austin Movie Theater to Hold Two Women-Only Screenings — and Some Guys Are Upset

After decades of comic-book-based sagas led by men, Warner Bros. and DC will release Hollywood’s highest-profile female superhero extravaganza (no offense, Catwoman and Elektra) when Wonder Woman flies into theaters on June 2. Already the most anticipated movie of the summer (according to Fandango), the Gal Gadot-headlined origin story is looking like one of the season’s biggest hits — and to celebrate, the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin is going to hold two special screenings of the film for ladies only.

We've added a 2nd screening of our WOMEN ONLY: WONDER WOMAN show here in Austin. Tickets are live now: https://t.co/P00kgkOogv pic.twitter.com/GGlzacIvmx — Alamo Drafthouse ATX (@drafthouse) May 25, 2017





On Tuesday, June 6 at both 7 p.m. and — newly announced! — at 6:30 p.m., the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin will be celebrating the big-budget spectacular in no-dudes-allowed fashion. As they say on their web site:

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz. And when we say “Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only,” we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.”

Sounds like a blast to us, although perhaps predictably, some male online commenters have already responded to this announcement with absurd outrage at such a “sexist” plan, leaving lots of furious messages on the Alamo’s Facebook page (the best of which have been compiled by Jason Bailey over at Flavorwire). Their Twitter page is also full of snarky male chauvinists crying foul, which the Alamo has spent the better part of the day responding to.

For more info, check out the Alamo’s official page here. Wonder Woman arrives in theaters everywhere on June 2.

Watch a trailer:

