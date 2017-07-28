Wonder Woman aiming for Oscar glory

Oscars… Warner Bros said to be launching ‘groundbreaking’ campaign for Wonder Woman – Credit: Warner Bros

The producers of DC hit ‘Wonder Woman’ are planning a ‘groundbreaking’ campaign to have the comic book movie recognised at this year’s Oscars.

Variety reports that it will be aiming for a Best Director nomination for Patty Jenkins, and a Best Picture nomination too.

“Although executives haven’t commented publicly on their plans, they have internally discussed launching a formidable awards-season campaign for the movie, in the hopes of making it the first comic-book film nominated for best picture,” writes the industry bible.

A woman hasn’t won the best director gong since Kathryn Bigelow scooped it for ‘The Hurt Locker’ in 2010.

And it could well be an uphill struggle – even the much-celebrated ‘The Dark Knight’ failed to secure a Best Picture nomination in 2009.

However, it’s hoped that a recent change to the Academy’s voter profile this year, which has been expanded to include younger members and more minority members, could help its cause.

So far, Warner Bros has declined to comment on the plans.

But the success of the movie is beyond dispute – it scored nearly $800 million at the worldwide box office.

And following critical drubbings for ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, it provided a much-needed shot in the arm for the DC cinematic universe, which has suffered since the days of Christopher Nolan’s Batman.

A sequel has been confirmed – taking place in the 90s, according to reports – set to hit screens on December 13, 2019.

