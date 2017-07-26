Wonder Woman 2: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

With Wonder Woman proving a bigger critical and commercial success than anyone predicted, it's no surprise that all eyes quickly turned to the potential for a sequel.

Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder confirmed plans for Wonder Woman 2 even before Patty Jenkins's first film hit our screens. Here's everything we know about the DC Extended Universe movie, from Jenkins and Gal Gadot's return to a major time jump between films.

Wonder Woman 2 plot: What's happening?

Prepare yourself for a leap across time between the first and second movies. Wonder Woman was set in 1918 at the end of World War I, whereas the sequel looks like it's going to be set in the '80s and follow a Cold War narrative. Initially it looked like we would find Diana in the modern day – which would put her in a post-Justice League world.

The '80s setting though suggests she'll be granted a second true standalone movie before she even encounters the likes of Batman and Superman.

We also know where Jenkins wants it set. Diana was based in the Louvre in the Wonder Woman, but the director has her eye on the home of superheroes – the United States.

"The story will take place in the US, which I think is right," Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly. "She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time."

There go our dreams of a Parisian adventure. At least Jenkins is committed to making Wonder Woman's invisible jet a big screen reality.

Wonder Woman 2 director

So Jenkins has been teasing her plans for the sequel already, but we should probably hold off on our excitement for a bit, as the director reportedly hasn't officially signed on for the movie yet.

Hopefully Jenkins and Warner Bros will be able to reach an agreement for Wonder Woman 2, as she is clearly very keen on continuing Diana's story into the future.

We were hoping for confirmation at this year's San Diego Comic-Con but, alas, none came. Although much to no one's surprise Warner did at least confirm that there would definitely be a Wonder Woman 2.

Wonder Woman 2 cast: Who's in it?

There may be a question mark over Jenkins' involvement, but Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, is signed up for the next film.

Beyond her, who can say at the moment? The mortal cast members from the first movie will all be dead from old age in the present day, so we've probably seen the last of Saïd Taghmaoui, Ewen Bremner and Eugene Brave Rock. There was a rumour thatChris Pine's Steve Trevor would be returning, though if this is true there are several obstacles, the biggest being that he's dead. Flashback? Steve Trevor Junior? Some kind of resurrection storyline? Or just a bit of misinformation? Who can say at this point.