'Wonder Woman' 1970s TV Show Intro Reimagined With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine

It seems pretty much everyone is pumped for Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, which opens Friday.

Fans have been putting together stories and videos of the beloved superhero for weeks, but a video that dropped Thursday really takes the cake, or is that takes the Lasso of Truth?

ScreenCrush created a short clip (watch it above) that reimagines the intro of the 1970s Lynda Carter-led Wonder Woman TV series with the cast of the upcoming movie, which also stars Chris Pine and Danny Huston.

The intro is just as cheesy as the '70s version, and the song will get stuck in most of our heads for the rest of the day, but it looks pretty slick. The big block credits are also a lot of fun.

Carter's version of the DC Comics character ran for one season on ABC beginning in 1976, and then moved to CBS for two seasons from 1977 to 1979.

Before that, in 1967, a horrendous five-minute test pilot was made starring Ellie Wood Walker as the lead and Maudie Prickett as the heroine's mother, titled Wonder Woman: Who's Afraid of Diana Prince?

That short never made it to air, but is still floating around the internet.

