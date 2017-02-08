'Wish Upon' Trailer: Deadly Dreams Do Come True (Exclusive)

Taking a cue from the old maxim “Be careful what you wish for,” the summer 2017 release Wish Upon will detail the initial euphoria, and then mounting terror, that comes from one girl’s discovery of a magic box that grants her seven wishes. It’s an age-old idea updated for the modern teen era, and in the film’s new trailer (watch it above), making its exclusive debut at Yahoo Movies, we get a pretty good idea of the nasty consequences of recklessly wielding supernatural powers.

Related: 10 Best Horror Movies of 2016

Sydney Park, Joey King, and Shannon Purser in ‘Wish Upon’ (Photo: Steve Wilkie / Broad Green Pictures) More

In the new promo for the movie directed by John R. Leonetti (Annabelle), Joey King is a high-schooler who thinks her new supernatural music-box, given to her by her hoarder father (Ryan Phillippe), is a dream come true — until she casually makes her rival’s flesh rot. Things quickly spiral out of control from there, leading to ever-more-troublesome circumstances that leave both King and at least one of her friends — played by Stranger Things’ Barb, Shannon Purser, seen quickly at trailer’s end — in shock and horror.

Related: Banned ‘Exorcist’ Trailer Is Still Pretty Terrifying

It’s a cautionary-tale premise that recalls the Twilight Zone episode “Button, Button,” which was based on Richard Matheson’s short story The Box, itself subsequently turned into a sturdy 2009 thriller. We’ll see if Wish Upon scares up better behavior among teens when it slides into theaters on June 30.

‘Wish Upon’ director John R. Leonetti talks about his 2014 film ‘Annabelle’: