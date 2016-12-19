Will Smith Would 'Love' to Be in Harley Quinn 'Suicide Squad' Spinoff

Even though critics trashed the daylights out of it and bad word-of-mouth did serious damage to its second week at the box office, Warner Bros. is going to make Suicide Squad a franchise of sorts.

Will Smith is down to play Deadshot in a Harley Quinn movie. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

A Will Smith Deadshot movie may come, and a sequel is certainly on its way, but first there will be a Harley Quinn-led spinoff, Gotham City Sirens. Based on a comic series, it features the ladies of Batman’s rogues’ gallery: Harley, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman. On MTV International, Smith was asked whether he’d want to be in Sirens.

“I would definitely love to be in it. I love Margot Robbie. I would do anything she wants to do,” he answered. Gotham City Sirens is due in theaters eventually, with or without Will Smith, but no release date has been set.

