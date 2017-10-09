Will Smith and Tom Holland to lend their voices to new Fox animation

20th Century Fox has always been a trailblazer when it comes to creating innovative and endearing animated films.

From much-loved franchises such as ‘Ice Age’ and ‘Rio’ to the hugely popular ‘The Simpsons Movie’, Fox has an ability to merge original concepts and A-list talent to form brilliantly popular films for all ages; and its upcoming slate proves that the only way is up for the studio.

Fox has just announced three animated films that will be hitting our screens in 2019/20, and trust us when we say that you are not going to be disappointed

‘Spies In Disguise’

Spies In Disguise is for release in 2019. Copyright: [Blue Sky Studios] More

Tonight it was confirmed that Will Smith and Tom Holland have signed up to Fox’s 2019 animated film ‘Spies In Disguise’, with Smith providing the voice of Lance Sterling – a not-so-top-secret spy who loves the spotlight and is determined to make a name for himself.

With Holland taking on the role of Lance’s sidekick, Walter, there is guaranteed comedy as cool-as-a-cucumber Lance accidentally turns himself into a pigeon during his mission to take down baddie Killian.

Will Smith and Tom Holland will voice Lance and Walter. Copyright: [Rex] More

Despite being animated, ‘Spies In Disguise’ promises all of the traditions of a typical spy movie; including epic car chases, exotic locations, innovative gadgets and a brilliant soundtrack, with the film being dubbed an entirely animated ’21 Jump Street’/’Skyfall’ hybrid.

‘Bob’s Burgers’

Bob’s Burgers is hitting the big screen. Copyright: [Fox] More

‘Bob’s Burgers’ is confirmed to be following in ‘The Simpsons” footsteps with a feature length film, with fans of the cartoon being told to expect “humour, warmth, and authenticity” as the Belcher family’s mishaps and misdoings make their way to cinemas across the globe.

Although the storyline for the film is being kept top-secret for now, Fox is confident that the family dynamic will prove relatable to all audiences; whether they’ve seen the TV series or not.

The richly-developed characters are already a huge hit, with the Emmy-winning programme winning an army of devoted fans during its six years on air.

Famed for its original music as well as its classic comedy, the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ film will feature a whole load of brand new musical numbers and is due for release in the summer of 2020.

‘Nimona’

Nimona is soon to be every child’s hero. Copyright: [Noelle Stevenson / HarperCollins] More

It’s not just TV shows that Fox is bringing to life in the coming years, with Noelle Stevenson’s bestselling graphic novel, ‘Nimona’, also getting the big screen treatment in early 2020.

Story Continues