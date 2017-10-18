Will Luke Skywalker be the villain of Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

Has Luke turned to the Dark Side?

The recently released official poster may hold the answer.

After ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ got its second official trailer, fans have been speculating that Luke Skywalker may not be the Jedi he once was… and he may have turned to the Dark Side. But is there any merit in the theory?

A new look at the official poster may hint at a dark future for Luke.

According to the Radio Times, fans have been theorizing about Skywalker’s allegiances.

And the most compelling argument comes when you examine the poster.

“It’s no surprise that fans are already wondering whether Luke could be following in his father’s footsteps in the new film, turning to the Dark Side of the force just like Anakin Skywalker did to become Darth Vader (and his nephew Ben did to become Kylo Ren) before him.”

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017





“There could even be a clue towards this possibility hidden in the new poster for The Last Jedi, which (as many fans have noted) features Luke looming at the back in the traditional placement for the franchise’s villains – most commonly Darth Vader.”

And then there’s the recent IMAX promo material…

A new IMAX standee seemingly splits the cast into Light and Dark Side characters… and the interesting part? Luke Skywalker features on both sides.

Light side or the dark? Feel the Force with our exclusive @StarWars #TheLastJedi display in select IMAX theatres! pic.twitter.com/Qs2iMJlyWM — IMAX (@IMAX) October 10, 2017





Obviously, it’s already caused quite a stir, with fans wondering whether this means we’ll see Luke Skywalker on both sides of the conflict. Most importantly, this could mean that Luke is going to fall to the Dark Side.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

