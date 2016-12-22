Will Forte and Ellen Page Join the English-Language Cast of Golden Globe-Nominated Animated Film 'My Life as a Zucchini'

By Carolyn Giardina, The Hollywood Reporter

Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page, and Amy Sedaris will provide their voices to the English-language version of My Life as a Zucchini.

The film is the shortlisted Swiss foreign-language film entry for the Oscars and is also in the running for Best Animated Feature, having recently secured a Golden Globe nomination in the category.

The English-language version will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. In February, indie distributor GKids will give both the English and original French versions a domestic theatrical release.

Directed by Claude Barras, the stop-motion animated movie follows a boy who has to adjust to a new life at a orphanage after the sudden death of his mother.

The film made its world premiere earlier this year in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival. It went on to win accolades including the grand prize and the audience award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.