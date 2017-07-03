Will Ferrell says he's not interested in sequels other than Step Brothers 2

Step Brothers… the only movie (sort of) that Will Ferrell would be up for revisiting – Credit: Columbia Pictures

Don’t expect an ‘Elf 2’. Or a ‘Talladega Nights 2’. Or a ‘Blades of Glory 2’. Because Will Ferrell isn’t interested.

The big screen funnyman has said that the only sequel he’s interested in doing would be one for his much-loved 2008 comedy ‘Step Brothers’, with John C. Reilly.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ about whether he’d be up for going again on any of his other much-loved films, he said: “Just let ’em stand on their own.

“We talked a little bit about Step Brothers, so who knows… but at the same time, you like to create new things.”

He’s probably not counting ‘Anchorman 2’ in that though. Errm, or his forthcoming ‘Daddy’s Home 2’, with Mark Wahlberg, out later this year.

But apart from those – and possibly ‘Step Brothers 2’ – he’s not planning any sequels, OK?

Whatever happens, perhaps the least likely of his movies to get a sequel is his latest, ‘The House’, judging by its opening weekend.

The movie has rather stunningly tanked on its opening weekend – bringing in just $9 million, his lowest ever opening.

The figure will add to the woes of the movie – which finds Ferrell and Amy Poehler’s cash-strapped parents opening a casino in their house – which has been battered by critics too.

It’s suffering with a 16% approval rating on reviews aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, The Times calling it ‘an outstanding candidate for the worst film of the year’.

But while the vast majority panned it, The New York Times’ veteran critic A.O. Scott called it ‘a dark, startlingly bloody journey into the bitter, empty, broken heart of the American middle class, a blend of farce and satire built on a foundation of social despair’.

It’s out now across the UK.

