Will Arnett Talks About That 'LEGO Batman' Voice of His

Will Arnett is known for, among other things, his trademark low voice. He’s used it to great comedic effect in television shows like Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman, so it was only natural to have him take on the role of Batman in the 2014 smash hit, The Lego Movie. But while his voice is already naturally pitched down, he pushes it even further when when playing the Dark Knight. Yahoo Movies asked how playing the part impacts his voice.

“It’s real gravelly,” Arnett pointed out. “It doesn’t feel great doing it a lot. And so when we do these sessions, they’re like four hours long, it would hurt. It’s hard to sing doing it because I’m a bad singer anyways. So I’m thinking about trying to keep in time and then doing the voice..the rap at the end of the movie was hard. [I told the songwriters], ‘This is how it’s going to be. I can’t do it any better.'”

“And then all the things they call ‘exertions,'” Arnett continued. “Like, running, jumping, you have to do all those kind of separately and sort of shouting stuff too. To shout doing the Batman voice is rough.”

After talking so much about Arnett’s voice, we couldn’t help but wonder how his pipes would lend themselves to other lines from the Batmen who have come before. If you’re wondering how LEGO Batman would handle dialogue previously dished out from Adam West’s television portrayal, you’re in luck.

