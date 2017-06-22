Why Richard Dreyfuss Keeps His Oscar in His Fridge

Forget the fireplace or the safe deposit box, Richard Dreyfuss has found a more unique place to store his Oscar that works for it — and other items like milk, eggs, and ketchup.

The veteran star, who took home a best actor statuette in 1978 for his work in The Goodbye Girl, tells THR that he keeps the award in the refrigerator. "I don't like to brag, but I like everyone to know about it," laughs the 69-year-old. "Sooner or later, I know they are all going to go to the refrigerator."

Dreyfuss, now starring on the series Shots Fired, revealed the news at Diane Keaton's recent AFI Life Achievement Award presentation. They both took home trophies that night back in 1978 - Keaton for best actress in Annie Hall, a film that won a total of four Oscars, including best picture. The only nomination that didn't turn to gold was Woody Allen's best actor prize - because of Dreyfuss.

"Diane and I never got to talk that night, but I thought it was totally appropriate that Annie Hall won everything it won and that I won what I won. It would've been out of balance for Woody to have won best actor, but he won everything else," Dreyfuss says. "And he deserved to win everything else. She was great, the script was extraordinary. It's the greatest romantic comedy since the end of the Second World War. You can watch it now as if it's brand new and get introduced to this grown-up, imaginative Woody Allen introducing this extraordinary, singular, eccentric woman."

A version of this story first appeared in the June 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

'The Goodbye Girl': Watch a trailer:

Read more from THR: