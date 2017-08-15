Why the low-budget British gangster film is in the doldrums: Filmmakers can’t just go on making film after film about the Essex Boys murders

If there is one genre that will never die, it’s the low budget British gangster movie. No amount of derision can kill it off. Over the years, gangster films (at least those that have made it into cinemas at all) have received some of the most vicious reviews imaginable.

“The most sickening exhibition of brutality, perversion, sex and sadism ever to be shown on a cinema screen,” the Monthly Film Bulletin wrote about 1948 James Hadley Chase shocker No Orchids For Miss Blandish. This was a British attempt at hardboiled noir. The critics called the film (about the kidnapping of an heiress) “repellent” and “the worst film I have ever seen,” unpardonable” and a “disgrace.” It wasn’t so much the faltering attempts at American accents or the inept action sequences that upset them as the sex and violence.

70 years on, critics are continuing to put the boot into British gangster films, especially those made in Essex. “Odious and shoddily made” was the verdict of one national newspaper on Rise Of The Footsoldier (2007). “Equally dire” and very poor indeed” lamented the critics about its sequel Rise Of The Footsoldier 2 (2015.) That hasn’t stopped the producers from coming back for more. Rise Of The Footsoldier 3, billed as a prequel, is due out this autumn. “That’s how we do things in Essex,” its main character, Essex gangster Pat Tate (Craig Fairbrass) is shown in the trailer telling some poor bloodied victim he has just beaten to a near pulp.

Notorious gangster, Pat Tate, played by Fairbrass, rises through the ranks of Essex's criminal underworld in 'Rise of Footsoldier 3' More

Fans of westerns know that the Johnson County Wars in Wyoming in the early 1890s (essentially a series of low level skirmishes between settlers and the cattle barons who wanted them off the land) have inspired dozens of movies. The same basic story has been told again and again in films from Shane to Heaven’s Gate.

Many of the new batch of British gangster films also take their inspiration from a single event, namely the Rettendon murders in December 1995, when three drug dealers (including Tate) were found shot in a Range Rover down a country path. This single bloody incident inspired not only Essex Boys (2000) but also the Footsoldier films, Bonded By Blood (2010), The Fall Of The Essex Boys (2013), Essex Boys Retribution (2013) and Essex Boys: Laws Of Survival (2015). There is a clear overlap between these films and their sister genre, the football hooligan movies, which have been made in profusion over the last 20 years.

What most of the films have in common is that they get lousy reviews, barely surface in cinemas but then have a surprisingly long afterlife on DVD and VOD. They may be based on the exploits of real-life, contemporary underworld figures but the films follow in a very long tradition.

Vincent Regan as Mickey Steele in 'Bonded by Blood' (2010) about the rise to power of the original Essex Boys who were murdered in Rettendon in 1995 (Rex Features) More

