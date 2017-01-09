Why Kristen Wiig is the MVP of Awards Shows

The banter between presenters at awards shows is, more often than not, awkward and terrible — unless one of those presenters is Kristen Wiig. At last night’s Golden Globes, Wiig and her co-presenter Steve Carell brought a moment of genuine hilarity to the teleprompter-dominated proceedings, swapping tragic “memories” of the first animated films they ever saw as kids. (Watch it above.)

That bit was just the latest in Wiig’s series of semi-improvised awards-show presentations, which are invariably funnier and livelier than the rest of the proceedings. At the 2013 Golden Globes, she and Will Ferrell presented Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, and made up off-the-cuff (and wildly inaccurate) descriptions of the actresses’ performances, based on the film titles. Watch it below — it’s still one of the best and most irreverent awards-show gags ever.

Then in 2015, she presented Best Screenplay with Skeleton Twins costar Bill Hader, riffing on “famous lines” from classic films (and cracking herself up with her own terrible Robert De Niro impression).

Wiig has also brought her awards-presenter genius to the SAG Awards, introducing a Martin Scorsese-themed drinking game with her Bridesmaids co-stars in 2012 and doing a mock-profound commentary on the importance of laughter with Jon Hamm in 2015.

All of these bits were followed by a flurry of online comments about how Wiig and her co-presenter should host the next ceremony. But looking at all these clips again, it’s obvious that Wiig is the MVP here: the one whose fearless, goofy humor is the perfect anecdote to stilted awards-show banter. Here’s hoping she presents all the awards from now on.

