Why Hugh Grant Deserves All the Awards For 'Florence Foster Jenkins'

By Carrie Rickey

All the way back in 1994, Hugh Grant took home a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his performance as the befuddled bachelor in Four Weddings and a Funeral. As it happens, that was the last major award Grant would win in his career so far. Because his filmography favors comedy, he isn’t the kind of actor ordinarily collecting trophies this time of year. That’s a shame, because some of Grant’s best work — including Weddings, 1996’s Sense and Sensibility, 2002’s About a Boy and 2016’s Florence Foster Jenkins — is edged with a ruefulness and angst that only he can supply.

Happily, Grant is in contention again this year at the Globes: He’s nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Jenkins. The Golden Globes (airing Sunday, January 8 on NBC) recognize that the difference between a drama and a comedy performance is, in the words of director Nancy Meyers, the difference between hitting the bull and hitting the bullseye. Other actors could have played fellow nominee Casey Affleck’s role in the acclaimed drama Manchester By the Sea. But who else expresses self-love and self-loathing like Grant does as the kept husband of Meryl Streep’s terrible soprano? He deserves the Globe, an Oscar nomination, and the recognition, finally, that he is unique and irreplaceable among modern actors.

It took Grant a long time to distinguish himself from the other bright young Brits in the 1980s. His movie debut in Privilege (1982), as a highborn debauchee at Oxford, suggested that he was a nob. In subsequent roles — Maurice (1987), The Lair of the White Worm (1988) and Rowing With the Wind (1988) — he played so many young lords, I figured him for a born aristocrat. I was surprised to learn he actually came from a middle-class background: His father was in the carpet business and his mother a schoolteacher, and Grant went to Oxford on a scholarship.

Most movie fans agree that Hugh Grant became “Hugh Grant” in Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994). Director Mike Newell’s ensemble film (written by Richard Curtis) prominently featured Grant as a walking contradiction, the reticent, stammering singleton who multiple women want to couple with. (Many Grant films have his female co-stars taking the initiative, saving his character rather than the other way around.)

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell in ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ (Photo: Everett) More

For me though, “Hugh Grant” first revealed himself as early as 1991, in the costume drama, Impromptu. Grant played the reticent and fragile Frederic Chopin stalked by Judy Davis’ aggressive and sturdy George Sand. She wears men’s trousers and waistcoats. He speaks with a Polish accent. When she reveals herself in his boudoir, his nostrils flare and sarcasm radiates from his every orifice. “Rumor has it that you are a woman, and so I must ask you to leave my private chambers,” he commands. Watch the scene below:

Until Impromptu, I regarded Grant more or less as a hair actor, a male Veronica Lake who tossed that forelocked “Eton flop” for effect. Yet for the first time in Impromptu, I heard his unusual phrasing, marveling how he treated words like elastic, stretching and snapping them for comic effect.

