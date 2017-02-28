What's Next for the Cast of 'Moonlight'

Thanks to Moonlight‘s surprise Best Picture win over the heavily favored La La Land — and the dramatic circumstances surrounding it — Barry Jenkins’s acclaimed drama is going to be the movie on everyone’s minds for awhile. That’s great news for the film’s ensemble cast, whose careers are poised to enjoy an Oscar bump. If you haven’t seen their stellar work in Moonlight yet, you’ve got multiple options to rectify that: 2016’s Best Picture winner is still playing in select theaters and can also be rented or purchased on streaming services like Amazon and iTunes. Moonlight will make its Blu-ray bow on Feb. 28, sporting such bonus features as a commentary track with Jenkins and making-of featurettes. (Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the Blu-ray here.) Beyond that, here’s where you can look for some of Moonlight‘s stars to pop up next — in addition to those new Calvin Klein ads, that is.

(Note: At press time, Janelle Monáe and young actors Alex Hibbert and Jaden Piner had no announced projects.)

Mahershala Ali at the 89th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Mahershala Ali (Juan)

Already a familiar face on television thanks to memorable roles on such series as The 4400, House of Cards and Luke Cage, Ali has become a similarly recognizable big-screen presence with appearances in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Hidden Figures and Kicks. But it’s his turn as Moonlight‘s sensitive drug dealer that really proved the game-changer, earning him accolades and a statue for Best Supporting Actor — the first Oscar victory ever for a Muslim actor.

Sundance audiences have already gotten their first look at Ali’s next act; he’s part of the hip hop biopic Roxanne Roxanne, which premiered at Park City in January. Acquired by new distributor, Neon, the film costars Ali as Cross, a small-time crook who takes charge of the fledgling career of Queens-based rapper Roxanne Shanté (played onscreen by Chanté Adams).

Look for him to join a bigger weight class of villain in the James Cameron-backed blockbuster, Alita: Battle Angel. Ali is set to play Vector (plus a second mystery role), a futuristic gladiatorial fixer who mixes it up with a memory-challenged cyborg bounty hunter (Rosa Salazar). Also starring fellow Oscar winners Jennifer Connelly and Christoph Waltz, and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the reportedly $200 million Alita is scheduled for a July 20, 2018 debut.

Naomie Harris attending the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

