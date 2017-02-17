What to Stream: 3 Oscar-Nominated Movies You May Not Have Heard Of

The 89th Academy Awards will be on Feb. 26, so time is running out for you to see all of the nominees before the ceremony. This week we’re going to recommend three nominated films that may be getting a little less attention than the higher-profile fare. Here are three Oscar-nominated films you can stream right now.

Tanna

Tanna is Australia’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film. Set and filmed on the titular island of Tanna, this movie from Martin Butler and Bentley Dean is about a couple that wants to marry for love and not take part in the arranged marriages decided by their tribes. This stunning film features a cast of members of the Yakel tribe who had never even seen a movie, let alone act in one. Tanna is available on Amazon.

A Man Called Ove

A Man Called Ove is Sweden’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film. Based on the 2012 novel, this movie is also nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. An older gentleman who has been recently widowed and is suicidal because of it has his life turned around when a new family moves in across the street. The movie stars Rolf Lassgård, one of Sweden’s most celebrated actors. A Man Called Ove is available on iTunes.

Life, Animated

And finally, we’re going to switch gears and recommend Life, Animated. This documentary is based on the book of the same name by journalist Ron Suskind, who has an autistic son named Owen who struggled with communication. However, through the power of Disney films, Owen learned how to communicate and even developed an interest in creating his own stories. Life, Animated is available on YouTube.

