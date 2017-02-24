What to Stream: 3 Movies Nominated for Independent Spirit Awards

The Independent Spirit Awards are held every year the day before the Oscars. The awards honor independent films that are often overlooked by the Academy Awards. So before you watch the race between La La Land and Moonlight, check out three Independent Spirit Award nominees — all available to stream right now.

American Honey

American Honey is nominated for Best Picture, and was written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Andrea Arnold. Sasha Lane portrays Star, a teenage drifter who joins a traveling magazine sales crew. She gets caught up in wild parties, young love, and breaking the law as she explores the Midwest. Riley Keough and Shia LaBeouf co-star as leaders of the magazine sales crew. American Honey is available on Amazon.

A Bigger Splash

A rock star, played by Tilda Swinton, is visited by her ex-husband, Ralph Fiennes, who is nominated for best supporting male. What starts off as a pleasant Italian getaway turns dark as memories of the past bubble to the surface. You will also get to witness some amazing dancing by Fiennes. Matthias Schoenaerts and Dakota Johnson co-star. A Bigger Splash and Fiennes’s dance moves are available on iTunes.

The Fits

The Fits is nominated for Best First Feature as well as “Someone to Watch” — director Anna Rose Holmer. The story is about an 11-year-old tomboy who struggles to fit in with her local community center dance class. Along the way, several girls begin to suffer from mysterious fainting spells. This microbudget film has been critically lauded and has appeared on several top 10 lists. The Fits is available on Vudu.

