What to Stream: 3 Monster Island Movies In Honor of ‘Kong: Skull Island’

Kong: Skull Island opens this week, but the titular Island isn’t the only one where you’ll find inhuman beasts. Here are three other films that have islands populated by monsters that you can stream this weekend.

Island of Lost Souls (1932)

‘Island of Lost Souls’ (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Island of Lost Souls is based on H.G. Wells’s novel, The Island of Doctor Moreau. A shipwrecked traveler stumbles upon inhuman experiments on a tropical island. Dr. Moreau (Charles Laughton) is operating on animals in order speed up evolution and turn them into human beings. As with most mad scientist movies, things quickly begin to go awry. The film was banned in England until 1958 due to its horrific nature, but this isn’t England and it isn’t 1958, so feel free to head over to Amazon to watch.

Destroy All Monsters (1968)

‘Destroy All Monsters’ (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Aliens from space release Godzilla, Rodan, King Ghidorah, and others from their home on Monster Island. The aliens use mind control on the unsuspecting monsters and have them attack cities around the world. It climaxes with a battle between several of the iconic monsters. Destroy All Monsters is considered by some to be the ultimate monster movie and it’s available on Vudu.

Shutter Island (2010)

‘Shutter Island’ (Photo: Andrew Cooper/Paramount/Everett Collection) More

This Martin Scorsese thriller explores the monsters within man. Leonardo DiCaprio plays a federal agent sent to search for a missing person at a hospital for the criminally insane located on Shutter Island. His investigation leads him into the dark corridors of his own mind. Shutter Island, based on the novel by Dennis Lehane is available on iTunes.

The Cast of ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Decides What Giant Creature Would Be Scariest:

Read more:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.