What to Stream: 3 Mary Tyler Moore Movies

On Jan. 25, legendary actor Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80. While she’ll be remembered first as a television star, Moore was no less talented when appearing in film. To honor her memory, here are three Mary Tyler Moore movies you can stream right now.

Ordinary People

Timothy Hutton and Mary Tyler Moore in Ordinary People. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Moore’s most celebrated film role came in the 1980 classic Ordinary People. In what would be Robert Redford’s directorial debut, Moore played the mother in a family falling apart after the death of one of the sons. Her work as Beth Jarrett earned Moore a Golden Globe and her first and only Oscar nomination.

Flirting With Disaster

Mary Tyler Moore in an early-career David O. Russell film. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

In 1996’s Flirting With Disaster, Moore was part of a stellar ensemble cast that included Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette, Josh Brolin, and Téa Leoni. In this early film from David O. Russell, Moore played the adoptive mother of Stiller’s character, a man who goes on a long adventure across the United States to find his biological parents.

Six Weeks

Dudley Moore and Mary Tyler Moore in Six Weeks. (Photo: Universal/Everett Collection) More

Finally, in 1982 Moore starred in a drama that marked yet another departure from her work in comedy. In Six Weeks, she starred alongside Dudley Moore in a film about a mother who accompanies her cancer-stricken daughter on a trip to New York City so she can skate at the ice rink at Rockefeller Center.

Remembering Mary Tyler Moore:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below.