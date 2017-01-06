What to Stream: 3 Lesser-Known Golden Globe Nominees

The 74th Golden Globes are on Jan. 8. There are plenty of high-profile films on the list of nominees, but there are some seriously great movies that have been nominated that you might not be familiar with. That’s why in this New Year, we’re telling you about three lesser-known Golden Globe-nominated films you can stream right now.

Sing Street

The cast of Sing Street. (The Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Our first pick is one of the best feel-good movies of 2016. Directed by Once and Begin Again filmmaker John Carney, this movie is about a teenage boy who starts a band with his classmates to impress an older girl. Starring a cast of mostly unknown actors, the pleasant Irish musical combines an ’80s pastiche with catchy original tunes. Sing Street, nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, is available on Netflix.

Kubo and the Two Strings

(l-r.) Beetle, Kubo, and Monkey from Kubo and the Two Strings. (Photo: Focus Features)

Laika has been behind some of the best animated films the past few years, and this 2016 offering might be its greatest achievement yet. A young boy goes on a journey with a monkey and a beetle, voiced by Charlize Theron and Matthew McConaughey, armed only with his magical instrument as he seeks the tools to defeat his evil grandfather. Kubo and the Two Strings, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, is available on iTunes.

Captain Fantastic

Captain Fantastic stars Viggo Mortensen. (Photo: Everett Collection)

And finally, a movie that is a dark-horse contender for Oscar night as well. Matt Ross might be best known for his supporting role on Silicon Valley, but he seems to have a knack for work behind the camera as well. This movie, which he wrote and directed, stars Golden Globe nominee Viggo Mortensen as a counterculture father raising his children in the wilderness who must grapple with the passing of his wife. Captain Fantastic is available on Amazon.

