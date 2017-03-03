What to Stream: 3 Dangerous Road-Trip Movies in Honor of ‘Logan’

Logan is hitting theaters this weekend. In honor of the dangerous road trip Wolverine, Professor X, and X-23 take, here are three dangerous road trip movies you can stream right now.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Mad Max: Fury Road (Photo: Jasin Boland/Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection) More

This is the fourth installment of the Mad Max series. This time, Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) teams up with Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron). They have to work together to outrun the evil Immortan Joe and his wild gang of war boys. Fury Road features some of the most heart-pounding car chases ever put on film, and it’s available on HBO Go.

Sorcerer (1977)

Sorcerer (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Four criminals hiding out in a South American country take a job driving unstable nitroglycerin 200 miles. The money they earn will help them start over with new lives. The movie was a box office failure at the time, but it has since gained a cult following. Sorcerer, starring Roy Scheider and directed by William Friedkin, is available on Amazon.

Death Race 2000 (1975)

Death Race 2000 (Photo: Everett Collection) More

In the year 2000, the government has created the Transcontinental Road Race. Drivers in high-powered cars race across the country and run down pedestrians to score points. This low-budget action flick from Roger Corman leans into violence, laughs, and political satire. And, as a bonus, you get to see a young Sylvester Stallone as Machine Gun Joe Viterbo. Death Race 2000 is available on FilmStruck.

