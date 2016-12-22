What to Stream: 3 Christmas Movies You've Probably Never Heard Of

There’s something to be said for sitting down and watching the same Christmas movies every year. But … there’s something to be said for not watching the same Christmas movies every year. That’s why this weekend we’ve got three suggestions for amazing Christmas films you’ve probably never heard of.

Tokyo Grandfathers

This anime film from 2003 is not a typical one from the genre. It’s actually a family drama about three homeless people who adopt an abandoned baby during Christmas and attempt to return the child to her mother. People without a place to stay … newborn baby … Christmas, right?

Italian for Beginners

Italian for Beginners is set during Christmas in Denmark and focuses on a group of townspeople who band together to learn Italian. It’s a feel-good movie about the formation of a group of adult friends.

Rare Exports

This is a Finnish Christmas horror movie about “the real Santa Claus.” You know, the evil one frozen in ice and buried in a mountain in Finland? The one who kidnaps kids and leaves wicker children in their place? It’s like The Thing meets A Christmas Story.

