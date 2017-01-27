What to Stream: '1984' Is Back in the News

Originally published in 1949, George Orwell’s dystopian classic 1984 remains a remarkably prescient work of speculative fiction, even if the titular date is long since in our rearview. In light of recent real world events and the hashtags they’ve inspired (think #AlternativeFacts), it’s perhaps not surprising that the book is back in vogue; 1984 shot to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list this week. Read again today, Orwell’s descriptions of a heavily policed society where the only permitted thoughts are of love and loyalty to a fascistic Big Brother are so vividly realized, readers may feel like that world isn’t far off.

Despite its continued popularity on bookshelves, 1984 has proven a tricky novel to adapt for the screen. The best attempt so far remains Michael Radford’s version, which, appropriately enough was filmed and released in 1984 and starred John Hurt as Orwell’s hangdog hero, Winston Smith. (The film is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime and iTunes.) This version was preceded nearly three decades before, in 1956, by Michael Anderson’s adaptation, which featured Oscar-winning actor Edmond O’Brien as Winston. Largely unavailable today save for the occasional airing on Turner Classic Movies and a lo-fi version on YouTube (below), Anderson’s 1984 possesses a compelling starkness due to its low budget and black-and-white cinematography, but it’s also a somewhat stilted telling of the tale that never captures the full weight of Orwell’s warnings.

Radford’s film comes much closer to replicating the experience of reading the book, although it’s still lacking some of the rich detail that makes Orwell’s alterna-future so convincing. Nevertheless, the production design by Allan Cameron effectively captures the pervasive feeling of decay that the author describes, and Hurt’s thin, weathered face makes him a superb Winston, an everyman whose last little spark of rebellion is decisively stamped out by a party leader he’s desperate — and foolish — enough to trust. (British screen titan Richard Burton plays Winston’s ultimate betrayer in his final role before his death.)

Orwell’s novel is cinematic enough on its own terms, but if you’re looking for a visual aid to supplement your reading, you can stream this largely faithful adaptation… or just turn on the news.