WGA Awards: 'Moonlight,' 'Arrival' Among the Big Winners

By Hilary Lewis , Sara Kempton, and Kimberly Nordyke, The Hollywood Reporter

The 69th annual Writers Guild Awards took place at simultaneous ceremonies in New York and L.A. on Sunday night.

Moonlight, Arrival, The Americans, Saturday Night Live, Last Week With John Oliver and Atlanta were among the projects taking home top awards, with Atlanta winning both best new series and best comedy series honors.

But it wouldn’t be an awards show in 2017 if President Donald Trump wasn’t the unseen star, with the new administration the target of numerous jokes and commentary from winners and presenters in New York and L.A.. In New York, host Lewis Black kicked the night off by praising writers for being able to handle more criticism and judgment than Trump could handle. Black also referenced Trump’s wild, anti-media press conference on Thursday, saying that in watching it, his “brain froze for an hour and a half.”

“Once again I was forced to realize we are living at the intersection of satire and reality,” Black continued. “We are living in fictional times….What the hell is fiction anymore when our reality comes off as fiction? Good luck with that one f—ers.”

Black said he was surprised that the writers in the room hadn’t tried to imagine the reality Trump’s administration has created. “Maybe we couldn’t create the menagerie of characters he’s surrounded himself with,” Black suggested, then offering a brief critique of some of Trump’s staffers.

“Kellyanne ‘alternative facts’ Conway,” as Black described her. “She’s not the person you hire when you need to explain what a crazy man meant. She’s the person you need to get when you want to get rid of your daughter’s cheerleading rival. Ben Carson: The first time I heard him speak I thought ‘Wow, I could’ve been a brain surgeon.’ Rick Perry runs twice to be the president, second time with glasses, and says he wants to get rid of the Department of Energy but can’t remember its name. Then he quits the race to join the cast of Dancing With the Stars. Trump sees him on the show and says ‘Wow, he’s got a lot of energy, let’s put him in charge of that department.’ … Now he’s in charge of our nuclear stockpile. This shit writes itself. Steve Bannon — look I don’t care about Breitbart — you know why he scares me? Because he looks like how I feel when I have a hangover. And the big baby himself, Donald Trump — it’s actually an insult to call him a baby because babies have more control over their colon than he has over his mouth. That’s a hell of a movie and this is only the trailer.”

Nevertheless, Black urged writers to continue to create better realities.

“All we can do is keep typing words into the universe. And I know at times it may not seem like much but what you all do, I believe this, is important. It’s vital,” he said. “You create realities. It’s the bloodstream that carries thoughts and visions and makes us better in the end. For God sakes, you’re the people who give us something to do when we have the flu. Keep up the great work and f— ’em if they can’t take a joke.”

In Beverly Hills, it was also a night of anti-Trump feeling, but Oliver Stone brought the hilarity to a halt with a very sobering speech.

“I want to remind you,” he said, in accepting the Laurel lifetime achievement award, “especially you younger writers, that you can be critical of your government and your society. You don’t have to fit in. It’s fashionable now to take shots at Republicans and Trump and all that, and ignore the Obamas and Clintons. But remember this: In the 13 wars we’ve started over the last 30 years and the $14 trillion we’ve spent, and the hundreds of thousands of lives that have perished from this earth, remember that it wasn’t one leader, but a system, both Republican and Democrat. Call it what you will: the military industrial money media security complex. It’s a system that has been perpetuated under the guise that these are just wars justifiable in the name of our flag that flies so proudly over our lives. Our country has become more prosperous for many but in the name of that wealth we cannot justify our system as a center for the world’s values. But we continue to create such chaos and wars.”