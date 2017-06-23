'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' Trailer: Cult Comedy Gets Its Proper Sequel, Minus Bradley Cooper

In 2001, Wet Hot American Summer debuted in theaters to general indifference from both critics and audiences. Yet over the following decade, it developed a cult following, aided by the fact that so many faces in its cast — Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, Michael Ian Black, Ken Marino, Judah Friedlander, H. Jon Benjamin, and Bradley Cooper – went on to greater fame and acclaim. Alongside Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, and Molly Shannon, they all reunited for an eight-episode Netflix prequel series (Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp) in 2015. And now, the streaming giant is again bringing them back together for a true sequel run — albeit with one significant omission.

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later will find the summer-camping crew revisiting their youthful glory days when they return to Camp Firewood in 1991, a full decade after the events in the first film. From the look of its debut trailer, that’ll mean not only lots of jokes that spoof the teen sex comedies that were the original film’s prime target, but lots of gags about the ‘90s. It’ll also involve lots of slapping and fighting and insult-hurling, and will feature Michael Showalter and Black playing multiple characters (including George H.W. Bush?). Kristen Wiig, Jai Courtney, and Chris Pine also show up, although conspicuously missing from the proceedings is Cooper, who participated in First Day of Camp but seems to have sat this project out.

Directed by David Wain (who also helmed its predecessors), the star-studded Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later will premiere exclusively on Netflix this August 4.

Michael Showalter of ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ Talks About the New Film He’s Directed, ‘The Big Sick’:

