Westworld s2 could introduce Roman and Medieval Worlds

Fans waiting for Westworld to make good on its SamuraiWorld tease will likely be excited to know that Roman World and Medieval World might also play a part in season two.

The HBO series first teased the possibility of a Samurai-themed EastWorld in its first season finale, later casting Lost veteran Hiroyuki Sanada potentially as a key player in this secondary park.

But a tease of even more new parks to explore came from showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy while they were speaking at the Vanity Fair Summit on Wednesday (October 4).

When asked why they didn't include the Roman and Medieval Worlds from author Michael Crichton's original 1973 movie, Nolan hinted: "We had to save something for season two."

It's certainly possible that Nolan was simply teasing fans about the timing, but both he and Joy have more or less confirmed that other theme parks will be introduced as Westworld moves forward.

"I think the fun and challenge of this show is that season upon season, we'll only get more ambitious," Joy told The Hollywood Reporter back in December. "We will ultimately encounter other worlds. Just when and where remains to be seen."

Nolan concurred: "One of the aspects of the original film that we loved is the idea that this is a place you can go where you can engage in whatever fantasy you want. Along the lines of asking if Westworld would be a great experience for women.

"There are aspects of going to the park that would appeal to everyone I think, regardless of gender or background. But there are other places here. This park contains multitudes. We hope to explore that in the seasons going forward."

Westworld will return to HBO in 2018. Watch a trailer below:

