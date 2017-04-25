Wes Anderson's Stop-Motion 'Isle of Dogs' Gets April 2018 Release Date

Wes Anderson (with Edward Norton peeking around the corner in the background)

By Ashley Lee, The Hollywood Reporter

Wes Anderson‘s Isle of Dogs is just a year away.

Fox Searchlight and Indian Paintbrush will release the stop-motion title on April 20, 2018. It will open opposite the wide releases of Universal’s comedy The Pact — directed by Kay Cannon and starring John Cena and Leslie Mann — and Warner Bros./New Line’s Rampage, Brad Peyton‘s action flick starring Dwayne Johnson.

Poster for Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs'

Set in Japan, Isle of Dogs follows a boy in search of his dog. Its voice cast includes many Anderson staples, including Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray, Bob Balaban, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand, and Tilda Swinton, along with Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance, Harvey Keitel, F. Murray Abraham, Liev Schreiber, Fisher Stevens, Kunichi Nomura, Mari Natsuki, Koyu Rankin, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Yojiro Noda, and Frank Wood.

Scott Rudin, Steven Rales, and Jeremy Dawson are producing the film with Anderson, following the success of their last production partnership, The Grand Budapest Hotel.

