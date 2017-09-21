Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs gets a charming new trailer

Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’ just got its first trailer.

And it’s absolutely gorgeous.

‘Isle of Dogs’ is the latest animated feature by iconic filmmaker Wes Anderson… and features the beautiful stop-motion animation he famously made use of for ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’. Add in some of his trademark cut-away shots and hanging lines, and you have a quintessential Wes Anderson flick.

But it’s much more than that.

In fact, its Japanese influence (including the works of director Akira Kurosawa) clearly takes this in a whole new direction.

‘Isle of Dogs’ follows the story of Atari Koboyashi – a young boy in search of his dog.

But it’s a far more than that.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Isle of Dogs tells the story of Atari Koboyashi, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Pop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.”

Essentially, ‘Isle of Dogs’ is an existential odyssey, the likes of which only Wes Anderson can deliver… and its charming animation style brings the intriguing story to the big screen.

And we can’t wait to see more.

‘Isle of Dogs’ stars Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Kunichi Nomura, Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, Scarlett Johansson, Live Schreiber, Harvey Keitel, and Tilda Swinto.

Wes Anderson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Isle of Dogs’ heads to cinemas on 30 March 2018.

