‘You Were Never Really Here’ First Trailer: Discover Why Lynne Ramsay and Joaquin Phoenix Won Big At Cannes

“You Were Never Really Here” was the last movie in competition to premiere Cannes, and when it did it sent shockwaves through the festival. Heralded by many critics as a masterpiece, the dark crime thriller marks the return of Lynne Ramsay, who hasn’t been in theaters since “We Need to Talk About Kevin” in 2011. The hiatus may have been painful for fans, but Ramsay is back in full force, with “You Were Never Really Here” winning Best Screenplay and Best Actor at Cannes.

Joaquin Phoenix plays a tormented law enforcer who saves a young girl from child trafficking. The brief Cannes synopsis reads: “A missing teenage girl. A brutal and tormented enforcer on a rescue mission. Corrupt power and vengeance unleash a storm of violence that may lead to his awakening.”

Amazon Studios is behind “You Were Never Really Here.” The film’s extreme violence could make it a tough sell outside of the arthouse market, where the combo of Ramsay and Phoenix surely makes it one of the most high profile releases of the fall season.

Watch the first international trailer below. “You Were Never Really Here” will be released abroad in November. Amazon is handling U.S. rights but has not confirmed a release date yet.

