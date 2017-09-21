Wells Cathedral defends decision to allow filming for Hellboy reboot

Officials for Wells Cathedral in Somerset have sought to calm parishioners concerned about the filming of the Hellboy reboot on the site of the church.

‘Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen’ is using Wells Cathedral as a location, with the new Hellboy David Harbour, of ‘Stranger Things’ fame, having been spotted on set.

In a statement, the church insisted that the movie depicts the ‘eternal battle of good over evil’, and encourages ‘an intelligent faith which does not hide from controversy and one that looks for the good inside people no matter their outward appearance’.

Indeed, Hellboy is a force for good, as created by comic book writer Mike Mignola, a demon summoned by the Nazis in World War II, but who is then adopted by the Allied forces to fight for them.

“We realise that the idea of this filming may cause concern with some people who aren’t familiar with the stories and character,” said a spokesperson (via the Daily Telegraph).

“Hellboy originated, in fact, as a superhero in a series of novels created by Mike Mignola.

“His true nature is one of a hero and he becomes a defender against the forces of darkness.”

However, it’s not persuaded everyone.

Pamela Eagan, who lives opposite the cathedral, told the BBC: “For heavens’s sake. Are we losing sight of what this was built for?

“I have to say I am surprised and shocked.”

The movie, which also stars Milla Jovovich and Ian McShane, is due out in 2019.

