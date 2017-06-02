'Wonder Woman' Tracking for $94M-Plus Debut at U.S. Weekend Box Office

Chris Pine and Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman' (Warner Bros.) More

Director Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman is impressing at the box office, according to early Friday returns.

The female-centric tentpole from Warner Bros. is headed for a North American opening in the $94 million range, thanks to pent-up demand for a satisfying summer tentpole and rapturous reviews.

Wonder Woman is a defining moment for Hollywood's much-debated gender gap and could land the biggest three-day domestic opening ever for a female director, supplanting Sam Taylor-Johnson's Fifty Shades of Grey. That film debuted to $93 million over the four-day Valentine's Day/Presidents Day weekend in 2015, including a three-day haul of $85 million and Thursday previews of $8.6 million.

Starring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman is appealing equally to females and males, according to comScore's exit polling service. Usually, superhero films skew male. Friday's haul will include $11 million in Thursday previews, including $1.5 million from Imax theaters.

Overseas, Wonder Woman is opening in almost every major market, including China. The film's early foreign gross is already $18.7 million, including $1.6 million from the U.K. on Thursday.

In terms of other superhero films, Wonder Woman's Thursday night performance was on par with the first Guardians of the Galaxy ($11.2 million) and ahead of the first Captain America ($10.2 million). And it wasn't too far behind Deadpool ($12.7 million). Early last month, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 grossed $17 million in previews. Superhero tentpoles sporting the biggest Thursday night numbers include The Dark Knight Rises ($30.6 million), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($27.7 million) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($27.6 million).

Wonder Woman currently sports a stellar 94 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes in a major win for Warners and DC Entertainment, whose Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) were largely snubbed by critics. The film also marks the first time Wonder Woman has received her own big-screen adaptation. (Gadot did appear in Dawn of Justice.)

Wonder Woman opens as World War I pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and his plane crash on Themyscira, the island of the Amazons, where the Princess Diana (Gadot) has been trained by her aunt, the great warrior Antiope (Robin Wright). Soon, Diana leaves the island to try and stop the war, marking the beginning of her transformation into Wonder Woman.

The weekend's other new offering, DreamWorks Animation's Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, is targeting younger tots and should open in the $23 million-plus range after costing a modest $38 million to produce.

Based on the popular book series, Captain Underpants tells the tale of two fourth-grade troublemakers (voiced by Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch) who hypnotize their mean principal (Ed Helms) into thinking he's Captain Underpants, a hero from a comic book. The movie's characters also include Professor Pippy P. Poopypants (Nick Kroll) and a school snitch named Melvin Sneedly (Jordan Peele).

