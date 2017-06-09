'Wonder Woman' Crushing 'The Mummy': Weekend Box Office Update

Universal's The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, is getting buried by holdover Wonder Woman at the Friday box office, according to early returns.

The reboot — the first title in the studio's new monsters-themed Dark Universe — is projected to gross $11 million or so on Friday, including $2.6 million in Thursday previews, for a dismal $30 million-$32 million domestic debut. The Mummy is off to a stronger start internationally.

Wonder Woman, the hit superhero film directed by Patty Jenkins, remains a champ in its second weekend. The Warner Bros. movie is expected to earn $15 million on Friday for a $51 million-plus weekend, a drop of less than 50 percent. That's almost unheard of for a superhero film.

The Mummy needs to do well overseas, where Cruise still enjoys major star status, in order to avoid getting embalmed. So far, it is doing good business, earning $20.5 million through Thursday after opening in some territories midweek. And in China, it debuted to $18.7 million on Friday to mark the biggest opening day for a film starring Tom Cruise. Cruise also scored his top opening day ever at the Russian box office on Thursday with $1.6 million.

Directed by Alex Kurtzman, the story follows an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella) who is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, threatening mankind. Cruise plays the man who discovers the tomb of Ahmanet, and unleashes her powers. The film cost $125 million to make after tax rebates.

Two other movies open nationwide this weekend: A24's psychological horror film It Comes at Night and Bleecker Street's drama Megan Leavey, starring Kate Mara as a young Marine fighting in Iraq with her bomb-sniffing combat dog.

It Comes at Night, opening in 2,500 theaters, is projected to earn in the $4 million range. Helmed by Trey Edward Shults (Krisha), the film cost less than $5 million to produce. Starring Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott, and Carmen Ejogo, the film follows a man who is protecting his family from an unnatural threat, but the life he's built for them is disturbed with the arrival of another desperate family.

Meagan Leavey is looking at a debut in the $1 million-$2 million range.

