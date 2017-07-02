Weekend Box Office: 'Despicable Me 3' No. 1 With $75M; 'Baby Driver' Runs 'The House' Off the Road

This year's fireworks display at the July Fourth box office was decidedly mixed, led by Despicable Me 3 with $75.4 million from 4,529 theaters.

In an surprise twist, the threequel came in notably behind expectations for Universal and Illumination. Heading into the weekend, most had expected Gru and his minions to rake in $85 million-$90 million.

While Despicable Me 3 didn't get entirely sunk by sequel fatigue, it proves another cautionary tale for Hollywood.

Despicable Me 2 likewise opened over the Fourth of July frame in 2013, grossing $83.5 million for the weekend proper and $143.1 million in its five-day debut (that year, the holiday fell on a Thursday, which is more advantageous than a Tuesday). And in summer 2015, spinoff Minions opened to a huge $115.7 million over the July 10-12 weekend.

The third installment follows Gru (Steve Carell) as he meets up with his long-lost twin brother, Dru (also voiced by Carell). Together, they take on a diamond thief (Trey Parker).

In a major win for Sony's film studio, Edgar Wright's Baby Driver rode to a five-day debut of $30 million from 3,226 theaters after opening Wednesday. Sony's TriSTar Pictures, MRC and Working Title partnered on the original movie, which is proving to be a powerful antidote to summer popcorn fare.

The critically acclaimed heist thriller stars Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx. Sony puts the budget at $34 million.

This year's big July Fourth dud is New Line and Village Roadshow's The House, starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler. The R-rated debuted in sixth place with $9 million from 3,134 theaters, one of the worst openings of Ferrell's career.

The House, about an everyday couple who open an underground gambling establishment when their daughter can't get a college scholarship, wasn't screened in advance for critics. That's never a good sign. And when reviewers did see the movie on their own, they were far from impressed.

"I'm so disappointed, and especially for the actors. The movie just didn't connect with a broad audience. Clearly, there is a trend of these kinds of comedies not working," says Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros., New Line's parent studio.

Warners wasn't entirely banished from the July Fourth picnic, however. Patty Jenkins'Wonder Womanflew past the $700 million mark at the global box office in its fifth weekend, and is now the top-grossing movie (whether live-action or animated) helmed by a woman who had sole directing duties. "The film's hold is simply exceptional," says Goldstein.

Wonder Woman placed No. 4 behind Transformers: The Last Knight, which fell 62 percent in its second weekend to $17 million for a creaky domestic total of $102.1 million.The Last Knight, a victim of sequel fatigue in North America, is far bigger internationally, grossing another $68 million from 44 markets this weekend for a foreign total of $327.8 million and $429.9 million globally.

Disney and Pixar's Cars 3 rounded out the top five domestically, plunging 60 percent in its third weekend to $9.5 million for a total $120.7 million (yes, it is also suffering from sequelitis domestically). The threequel has earned an early $53.1 million offshore for a worldwide tally of $173.8 million.

Several prestige players continued to make gains. Focus Features' Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled moved into the top 10 to rest at No. 8, earning $3.3 million as it expanded into a total of 674 theaters in its sophomore outing.

Michael Showalter's The Bick Sick, placing No. 12, dazzled with $1.7 million from 72 theaters in its second weekend for a per-screen average of $23,550 and domestic total of $2.2 million for Amazon Studios and Lionsgate.

